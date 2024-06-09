Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in the French Open final for his third Grand Slam title
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in the French Open final for his third Grand Slam title.
PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in the French Open final for his third Grand Slam title.
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
You never know what you're going to see in a UFC bout.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will face Germany's Alexander Zverev on the clay court for the 2024 French Open men's title on Sunday morning
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Saturday's 5-1 shellacking by Colombia reignited scrutiny on U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Tyson provided an update on his health Tuesday alongside a sly shot at his upcoming opponent Jake Paul.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.