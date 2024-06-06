Carlo Ancelotti wants two Real Madrid youngsters in first-team squad next season

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is eager to have two up-and-coming members of the club’s youth setup at his disposal for next season.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Mario Martín and Nico Paz as the players in question.

Both Martín and Paz were afforded time on the pitch at senior level this past season, albeit only fleetingly.

The former managed a pair of appearances off the bench in La Liga, as well as 20 minutes against Arandina in the Copa del Rey.

Fellow midfielder Paz, meanwhile, notched a none-too-shabby seven appearances, albeit only for a grand total 58 minutes between La Liga and the Champions League.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, Carlo Ancelotti has big plans for the two talented youngsters next season.

As per Marca:

‘It is true that Ancelotti wants to ‘have’ Mario Martín and Nico Paz’ for the 2024/25 campaign.

Whether as much proves the case, however, is likely to come down to how the transfer market plays out at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

Conor Laird | GSFN