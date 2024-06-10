Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid won’t attend World Cup of Clubs – ‘FIFA can forget about that’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told FIFA they can stick the idea of Los Blancos headlining their fresh tournament in the USA. The new tournament is due to take place in June and July of 2025, with 32 teams from across the globe competing, including the best-ranked 12 teams in Europe.

During an interview with Il Giornale, as quoted by Diario AS, Ancelotti said that the tournament was not worth their while.

“FIFA can forget about that. Footballers and clubs will not participate in that tournament. A single Madrid match is worth €20m and FIFA wants to give us that figure for the entire tournament: negative. Like us, several clubs will reject the invitation.”

Ancelotti also spoke about his two great loves in the game, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

“It is special. Milan is in my heart: I played there, I was a coach, it is a big part of my professional life. Madrid is Madrid, is there anything better? History is respected here, all the footballers of the past have their photo at the training ground.”

The tournament has come under heavy criticism from players and FIFPro, the player’s union, who say that the tournament threatens the health of the players and the quality of the product, as demands on their bodies mount. The extra games involved in the tournment could mean an extra seven games for participating sides, and would take the total number of possible games for Real Madrid up to a remarkable 72. Officially, Los Blancos have not declared a stance on the competition.