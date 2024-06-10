Carlo Ancelotti reveals reason behind Jurgen Klopp's 'SIGNIFICANT' Liverpool exit

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti claims that the 'continuous pressure' of elite-level management is what caused Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of last season.

After almost nine years in charge of the Reds, Klopp took charge of his final Liverpool match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the last day of the 2023/24 campaign.

The legendary German coach finished his final season with the Carabao Cup trophy, while also guiding Liverpool to the Champions League and Premier League during his time on Merseyside.

Arne Slot is the man tasked with replacing the 56-year-old in the Anfield dugout, although no coach is truly capable of filling Klopp's enormous shoes.

Klopp put his exit down to a lack of energy when he announced his decision in January and former Everton manager Ancelotti agrees that the extreme pressure of modern football takes its toll eventually.

CARLO ANCELOTTI'S VERDICT ON JURGEN KLOPP EXIT

Speaking to il Giornale, Ancelotti admitted that the 'excessive burdens' of top tier football can be gruelling for coaches, attributing Klopp's Liverpool departure to such pressures.

When quizzed about Klopp's exit, alongside other top managers leaving their positions, Ancelotti stated: "I don't see any particular news, this has always been our job but the Klopp case is significant.

"The continuous pressure, the load of responsibilities become excessive burdens, the obsession takes over. It also happened to Arrigo Sacchi."

Ancelotti just helped Real Madrid win their 16th Champions League/European Cup title on 1 June, triumphing on the continent for the second time in three seasons - the other victory coming against Klopp's Liverpool in 2022. He shows no signs of slowing down aged 65.

However, a manger of his experience can clearly appreciate just how tough it is both physically and mentally to coach at the top of the game for an extended period.

Klopp has previously stated that he may well retire from football entirely, but will take a year away from coaching at the very least. He also said that he would never coach another team in England - well, that isn't Liverpool.

Many think that Klopp's next job - should he choose to continue in management - will be head coach of the German national team, with a role in international football perhaps more relaxing for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

