How Carlo Ancelotti responded to news of Joselu’s decision to leave Real Madrid

How Carlo Ancelotti responded to news of Joselu’s decision to leave Real Madrid

An insight into the immediate reaction of Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti to news of Joselu’s decision not to remain with the club has today been forthcoming.

The name of veteran frontman Joselu has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital across the day to date.

As much comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the 34-year-old has come to the decision to take his talents to Qatar.

Joselu, for his part, spent this past season on loan at Real Madrid.

And, despite playing a backup role, his efforts proved invaluable, en route to an impressive 17-goal haul across all competitions.

It had, in turn, long been assured that the brass at the Santiago Bernabéu had come to the decision to trigger their cut-price option to buy from Espanyol.

And though this could well yet prove the case, Joselu’s Blancos return would come as only a brief one.

This comes with Real Madrid ready to facilitate the Spanish international’s move to Qatar with Al Gharafa, for the same fee as their own buy option.

As per a report from The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai:

‘Madrid are working with Espanyol to activate the €1.5million purchase option for Joselu and then sell him for the same amount.’

Turning attentions towards the reaction to news of Joselu’s decision, Carlo Ancelotti, for one, is said to have been left ‘greatly surprised’.

The Italian was planning for next season with the striker in mind, suddenly leaving him an option short in attack.

🚩



Joselu is set to leave Real Madrid and has an offer from Qatari side Al Gharafa. #RMCF wants to help him and is in talks with Espanyol to decide how to sell him without expectation of profit.



Further details here @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/1aZeg2005u — Guillermo Rai (@GuillermoRai_) June 24, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN