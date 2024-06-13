How Carlo Ancelotti intends to fit Mbappé, Vinícius & Rodrygo into his Real Madrid XI

An insight into the plans of Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti to accommodate star signing Kylian Mbappé next season has this week been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Diario AS, and points towards Ancelotti as preparing something of a shift in approach.

After spending much of last season making use of a front-two, Real’s boss is ready to move back towards a more offensive scheme.

This will come by way of a 4-3-3.

Talisman Vinícius Jr. will maintain his spot on the left wing, viewed as a non-negotiable by all in Spain’s capital.

It is compatriot Rodrygo who is in line for the most significant change, with the 23-year-old – fresh off finding the net for Brazil last night – set to be tasked with a ‘pure winger’ role on the right.

Rodrygo has featured from the right on a number of occasions in the past, but is known to favour cutting in from the left.

Nevertheless, this will open the door for the incoming Kylian Mbappé to cause havoc through the middle, in a centre-forward berth.

It is also noted, though, that Real Madrid’s attacking trio will be afforded the freedom to chop and change over the course of fixtures, a no doubt daunting proposition for opposing backlines.

Conor Laird | GSFN