Carlo Ancelotti disappointed as Real Madrid ‘keep door open’ to defender’s sale

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid have not yet closed the door on the summer sale of an integral member of the club’s backline.

That’s according to Relevo, who point towards Ferland Mendy as the player in question.

Left-back Mendy, for his part, is of course fresh off nothing short of a stellar campaign in Spain’s capital.

Proving himself an absolutely integral member of boss Carlo Ancelotti’s back-4, the France international racked up 37 appearances across all competitions, central to Real’s eventual domestic and European double.

And yet, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, it would appear that such exploits have not proven enough to ensure Mendy of his future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As per Relevo:

‘The exit door is still open for Mendy, whose contract ends in 2025. If a good offer arrives for the left-footed player, Madrid will not oppose his sale.’

This stance comes for a number of reasons, chiefly the 29-year-old’s contract status, concerns over his long-term fitness, and Los Blancos’ standing interest in Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Carlo Ancelotti, for his part, is more than eager to keep hold of Mendy for next season, ‘in love’ with what the former Lyon talent offers on the defensive side of the ball.

But with a contract renewal now looking increasingly unlikely, the wishes of Real’s headmaster appear set to fall on deaf ears.

Conor Laird | GSFN