Carlo Ancelotti confesses he is ‘a Real Madrid fan’

Carlo Ancelotti has openly shared his deep affection for Real Madrid, expressing that his love for the team has only grown stronger, especially during his second tenure with the club.

Ancelotti, who has had a distinguished career coaching many teams, highlighted that Real Madrid and AC Milan hold special places in his heart and feel like home to him.

In an interview with El Chiringuito TV, the Real Madrid manager discussed various topics, including the upcoming UEFA Champions League and the criticism that the club faced regarding their summer signings, among other issues.

“I’m a Real Madrid fan, really. When did I start feeling this way? When I came here for the 2nd time,” said Ancelotti.

“I’ve been in many clubs, but Real Madrid & Milan have something special.”

Real Madrid are destined for the Champions League

Ancelotti emphasised that for everyone involved with the club, there is no greater joy than reaching the Champions League final.

He added that it’s impossible to ignore our true nature, suggesting that destiny plays a significant role in shaping our paths.

Carlo Ancelotti is in love with Real Madrid. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

“For each of us, there is no greater joy than this. We cannot escape who we are. Our fate chooses us. If you could take all the words in the language, you could not describe how much I love you.”

Reflecting on the team’s recent signings, Ancelotti recalled the scepticism and criticism that surrounded their decisions last summer, particularly regarding players like Joselu and Fran Garcia.

Even though these players are not always in the starting lineup, they have proven to be incredibly valuable to the team and to Ancelotti personally. Asked if he remembered about the signings, he said,

“Yes, I remember everything that happened and also the club’s confidence in making the appropriate and correct decisions in contracting with Joselo Fran Garcia, Bellingham.”

In the end, the Italian coach also shed light on Real Madrid’s motivation and determination behind their impressive comeback victories in the Champions League.

“Calm down, it happened to me several times, it could happen again why not? It happened in Lisbon, it happened with City, it happened with Bayern, it can happen again,” he concluded.