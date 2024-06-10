Carlo Ancelotti clarifies Club World Cup comments as Real Madrid confirm attendance

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has on Monday moved to clarify his recent comments regarding the club’s plans for the upcoming Club World Cup.

The name of Real boss Ancelotti has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines across all of Europe over the course of the day to date.

This comes after the Italian tactician dropped something of a bombshell, in claiming that Los Blancos have no intention of playing their part in next summer’s newly-formatted Club World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Il Giornate, Ancelotti was quoted as assuring:

“Real Madrid will not go to the FIFA World Club. We will reject the invitation like other clubs.”

As a result, it came as a major surprise when, mere hours later, Real Madrid themselves moved to provide some clarity to the situation.

In a public address across their official website and social media platforms, the capital giants confirmed that, in fact, they have every intention of taking part in the 2025 showpiece.

Safe to say, then, that Carlo Ancelotti was left with some questions to answer on Monday evening…

And, a short time ago, the former Chelsea and AC Milan boss unveiled his take on the confusion.

In a post on his ‘X’ account, Carletto confirmed that his words regarding the Club World Cup were interpreted incorrectly, with the 65-year-old more than eager to guide Real Madrid into the tournament:

“In my interview with Il Giornale, my words about the FIFA Club World Cup were not interpreted in the way I intended. Nothing could be further from my interest than to reject the possibility of playing in a tournament that I consider could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for big titles with Real Madrid.”

