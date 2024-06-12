Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid will have to ‘adapt’ to Kylian Mbappé

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted in an interview with Dutch outlet Ziggo Sports that adjustments will have to be made at Real Madrid with the departure of Toni Kroos (34) and the arrival of Kylian Mbappé (25) and Endrick (17).

The Italian manager will have a luxurious headache over the summer as he prepares for the new season with an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Finding a way to fit all the talent that the Spanish giants have into the team will be a near-impossible task and there has been much speculation over how this new look Madrid side will line up.

Ancelotti has hinted that while the team will need to adjust to the new arrivals coming into the team, the formation and system that saw the club win their fifteenth Champions League title might not be all that different.

Carlo Ancelotti: ‘The squad is going to change’

Speaking exclusively to Ziggo Sports, Ancelotti suggested that Madrid would look to adjust and adapt: “The squad is going to change and so we’re going to have to adapt to the characteristics [of the players] that are coming… It’s true we’re going to lose a fantastic midfielder in Kroos, but we have young players, and we’ll adapt. I don’t think the system [will change], but the idea of football could be a little bit different.”

