Carlisle United: Piatak family 'prepared' for investment amid takeover hope

Carlisle's potential owners, the Piataks, say they identified the club as a target even before their promotion to League One

Castle Sports Group has done its homework on Carlisle United and is well aware of the financial involvement needed to build improvement at Brunton Park, says company member Tom Piatak.

The American family pitched their takeover bid on Sunday to club members, who will vote on the proposal.

Florida-based Piatak and the family say they are avid football fans, impressed by Carlisle's potential.

"We're prepared for it," Piatak told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"We've done our analysis, we know what kind of investment is needed, we've seen the income statements and the projected income statements, so there's no surprise on that front.

"We knew that going into it. Our goal, is if we can improve the infrastructure, improve the performance on the pitch, everybody's having a great time and it's a great fan experience and possibly at the end of the day make £1 - that would be success to us.

"If we make that pound, it will be reinvested back into the club."

In highlighting their love of sports, the Piataks spoke of wanting to buy into the football culture here in Britain, having followed both Premier League and English Football League games from afar.

Carlisle's geography has also played its part in their selection, with the family exploring Cumbria on their trip.

"We truly believe Carlisle is just a tremendously bright spot, it has tremendous upside and potential," Piatak continued.

"We love the fact it's the biggest brand for 60 miles, that's really unique.

"We have a solid player budget, we sat down with Simmo [manager Paul Simpson], talked to him and put that together so we're all on the same sheet of music and are aligned to what the goals are.

"We all know the expectations, we all know the potential financial shortfalls, and we're ready for that, ready for that investment and we're ready to see the team continue to perform."