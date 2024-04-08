Carlisle United owners reiterate commitment to project after relegation to League Two

Carlisle United's relegation from League One will have no detrimental effect on the level of investment and overhaul planned, owners Castle Sports Group have said in an open letter.

The Piatak family said dropping into League Two "was not the defining chapter of our story".

They called on "fans, businesses and community" to continue to back the club, as they plan to do in ownership.

"We are fully dedicated to bolstering the squad," the letter reads.

"We understand the importance of investing in both talent and resources to compete at the highest level we can.

"Relegation serves as a catalyst for necessary improvements not a deterrent to our ambitions."

Having fallen in love with English football, Cumbria and subsequently Carlisle United, the Piataks have been regular visitors to Brunton Park and brought positivity to the club despite their struggles.

Boss Paul Simpson, who guided Carlisle into the third tier via the play-offs last season, told BBC Radio Cumbria the disappointment of this season has "hurt" him and his players.

Yet, the ownership group are wholly confident, talking of "resilience" and "determination" to bounce back after the struggles of the current campaign.

"Fans can expect significant efforts to strengthen the squad with strategic recruitment aimed at assembling a competitive team capable of reclaiming our position in higher tiers of football," the statement continued.

"Additionally we will focus on enhancing the club's infrastructure ensuring Carlisle is a beacon of sporting excellence within the community."