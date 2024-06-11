Carlisle sign goalkeeper Smith from Newcastle

Jude Smith played three EFL Trophy games for Newcastle's under-21s side in 2022 [Rex Features]

Carlisle United have signed Scottish goalkeeper Jude Smith from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old moves to Carlisle on a two-year contract after being released by Newcastle for whom he never played a first-team game.

Originally on the books at Celtic, Smith made 30 appearances during a season with East Fife in 2021-22 before impressing on a trial with Newcastle.

"Jude is a goalkeeper we've had our eye on for a while," said Carlisle manager Paul Simpson.