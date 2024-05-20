Carlisle re-sign defender Hayden on two-year deal

Aaron Hayden spent two years with Carlisle from 2019 to 2021 [Rex Features]

Carlisle have re-signed defender Aaron Hayden on a two-year deal following his departure from Wrexham.

Hayden made 73 appearances for Carlisle over two seasons before joining the Welsh club in 2021.

The 27-year-old scored 20 goals in 88 games for Wrexham and was part of the team that won back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

“As soon as we knew he was going to be available, he was a player we targeted early," said manager Paul Simpson.

Hayden began his career in Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers' academies, and had loan spells with Newport County and non-league Stourbridge, before moving to Carlisle in 2019.