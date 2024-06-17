Carlisle bring in ex-Charlton defender Thomas

Terell Thomas played 61 games, scoring once, for Charlton [Rex Features]

Carlisle United have signed defender Terell Thomas on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Charlton Athletic, where he played 61 games in his second spell at The Valley.

Thomas is a St Lucia international and has previously played for Wigan Athletic, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and Reading.

"I'm delighted to get Terell into the club," Carlisle manager Paul Simpson told the club website.

"We've been working on this for a number of weeks. I think he's a fantastic addition to the squad."