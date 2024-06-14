Carlisle bring in defender Harper from Inverness

Cameron Harper had been at Inverness CT since he was 10 [Rex Features]

Carlisle United have signed defender Cameron Harper from Inverness Caledonian Thistle for an undisclosed fee.

Harper, 22, moves to Brunton Park on a three-year contract ahead of the new League Two season.

He came through the ranks at Inverness and went on to play 167 games for his hometown club, scoring 12 goals.

"He’s a good addition to the squad, he’s a good age, he’s still a young guy but he’s played over 130 games at a good level. He’s a player who I think will add to the squad so I’m pleased to get it done," said Carlisle manager Paul Simpson.

