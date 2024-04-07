Carlisle Area Little League honors Jamie Hays with field dedication

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Little league baseball is underway across the Midstate, and Carlisle Area Little League opening ceremonies featured a special moment for one Carlisle family and everyone in that little league community.

Former Carlisle Area Little League president Jamie Hays passed away in March of 2023, and the league honored Hays during Saturday’s opening ceremonies by naming the Crestview Elementary field after him. Hays family was in attendance to witness the surprise dedication, as his grandsons threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I kind of felt weak in my legs,” Gina Hays, Jamie’s wife said. “He’s been honored by so many people and it’s just amazing what people do, and to have the whole family there, it was perfect.”

“Words can hardly describe the feeling,” Wendy Sheaffer, Jamie’s mother, said. “In fact, I didn’t know there was a field being named after Jamie and I’m just so proud of the community and of him and I know he’s here with us today and he’s looking down and he’s smiling.”

“He’s so proud, and he deserves it, he loved this,” Hays said.

Jamie Hays’ impact on Carlisle Area Little League was already felt. Former players showed up in droves in their jerseys to support the family during his services. Now his impact can be seen right on the field.

“He did it for the kids,” Hays said. “It was all about the kids and he would do whatever he had to. He always seemed to have one child that needed special attention and he gave it and he just loved it.”

“I think his motto was ‘everybody plays’ and that meant exactly that,” Wendy Sheaffer said. “Everybody plays. He gave everyone equal time, he was a great mentor, just can’t say enough.”

