Carli Lloyd speaks with Morten Andersen, may get coaching from him

A day after Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen offered his assistance to women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd, the two have spoken and may work together.

Lloyd confirmed on Twitter today that the two talked about the possibility of Andersen giving Lloyd some pointers.

“Pleasure speaking with you today! Might take you up on your offer,” Lloyd wrote.

Since making a 55-yard field goal through narrow uprights during a visit to a joint Eagles-Ravens practice, Lloyd has been the subject of speculation regarding whether she could kick in the NFL and become the first woman to play in the league. Whether she could regularly make such field goals in game conditions, and whether she’d be willing to give up soccer to focus full-time on football, are two big questions that remain unanswered. But if she decides to give it a go, Andersen would be a great resource.