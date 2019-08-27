Carli Lloyd ‘seriously considering’ offer to kick in NFL

Well, this escalated pretty quickly.

Carli Lloyd has revealed she is seriously considering an offer to play in an NFL preseason game as a kicker.

One unnamed team has offered Lloyd, 37, the chance to kick for them in their final preseason game on Thursday.

The USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day, which was previously thought to be holding Lloyd back, but in an email to Martin Rogers of Fox Sports she revealed she’s keen to give it a go.

“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”

How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?

A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week and now NFL teams are interested.

From midfield in the World Cup final with a soccer ball or 55 yards with a football, there is only one truth: CARLI LLOYD GETS BUCKETS. pic.twitter.com/IW4la3vHqT — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) August 21, 2019





According to her trainer, James Galanis, there is serious interest in Lloyd, 37, after she trained with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in a joint session and was filmed making a field goal attempt with the Ravens players.

Let’s see how this all plays out and if this gig could last longer than just one preseason game.