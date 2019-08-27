Carli Lloyd to the NFL? One team made an offer, per report

After drilling a 55-yard field goal at the Ravens and Eagles joint practice last week, FIFA World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd has garnered some interest from NFL teams.

With the ease and extra yards Lloyd had to spare, it should be a no brainer.

Seriously, watch this again.

"Several teams" have reached out to the U.S. Women's National Team star according to Fox Sports. One of those teams - not mentioned in the report by name - offered her the chance to play in the final week of the NFL preseason.

Unfortunately, there a scheduling conflict with the USWNT during the final day of preseason games this Thursday that will prevent everyone from witnessing history just yet. The United States plays a friendly against Portugal that same day.

Had Lloyd accepted the team's offer, she would become the first female to play in the NFL.

Her trainer James Galanis, who was cited by Fox Sports, said that had Lloyd not had the conflict with the national team she still might not have accepted right away. Ideally, she would want to train before jumping into this opportunity. Additionally, the NFL team wants this to happen. Here is an excerpt from the report:

..the NFL team who offered a preseason roster spot urged her to contact them immediately if she decided to get serious about giving football a try.

Nevertheless, she does have a knack for accuracy. With two World Cup titles under her belt, she also has the seventh-most international goals in U.S. history at 113. That includes this 50-yard wonder from midfield back in 2015.

For all we know, the mystery team could very well have been the Ravens who got an up-close look at Lloyd. They are resting Justin Tucker for the final preseason game and signed Elliott Fry for the one game.

Maybe next year?

