Carli Lloyd is serious about pursuing an NFL kicking job after the 2020 Olympics

USWNT star Carli Lloyd is serious about the possibility of being an NFL kicker. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

It’s been a few months since the video of U.S. Women’s National Team star Carli Lloyd hitting a 55-yard field goal went viral, but it’s still on her mind. Lloyd is serious about pursuing an NFL kicking career in the future, she said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday.

"This isn’t just a publicity stunt or something that I’m having fun, just string the media along. I know that I can do it,” Lloyd said. “I know that I have the mental capacity in pressure situations. I know that there would be loads of people that want to see me fail. That’s no different than the entirety of my career.”

The two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lloyd added that she’s kicked in pads and a helmet, but would want some time to make sure she’s really got the process down before going for it. She has time, however, as she’s focused on making the 2020 Olympic soccer team before shifting her thoughts to the NFL.

“I definitely want to entertain it, but I want to be good at it,” Lloyd said. “I want to be able to do it. That’s ultimately what it comes down to.” “There’s obviously a lot of other things that are a bit challenging, with big men on the line and people running at you.”

Further, Lloyd revealed that she actually got two offers from NFL teams to kick in a preseason game, but had to decline due to her own playing schedule. She did say that making a preseason roster would have been an “ideal” situation.

“If I can help pioneer and break down some doors for other women in the future, that would be amazing,” Lloyd, 37, added.

