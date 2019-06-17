Carli Lloyd's Polite 'Golf Clap' Burns Celebration Critics At World Cup

Carli Lloyd clapped back at critics of the U.S. soccer team during the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

After the Americans were accused by some of over-celebrating during a 13-0 rout of Thailand in their first match last week, Lloyd reacted to her first goal against Chile with a leaping fist pump, but quickly muted her jubilation.

Smiling, she gently tapped her hands together as if she were politely cheering a good putt at a country club. Outlets like The Washington Post picked up on the subtle dig (seen below), calling it a “golf clap.”

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸



Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Lloyd confirmed the gesture was intentional after the team’s 3-0 victory to clinch a spot in the knockout round.

Lindsey Horan “told told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration,” Lloyd said, per The Associated Press. “But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”

I made a gif of @CarliLloyd’s celebration golf clap after her first goal in #USACHI because I needed this to exist for every time someone tone polices a #USWNT celebration. #USWNT #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Sw7rUA3ID2 — Phil (@ALazyJellyfish) June 16, 2019

