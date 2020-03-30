Carli Lloyd fires back at critics angry she posted about a new car

Carli Lloyd has a brand new ride in her driveway. And no, she won’t be apologizing for being excited about it.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year shared a photo Monday morning on Twitter of her in a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. It was a simple message thanking the company and sharing her pride in being “part of the VW Family.” U.S. Soccer and Volkswagen announced a three-year partnership in January 2019 ahead of the women’s national team’s World Cup victory.

Thank you @VW for my new ride!! Loving the new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport. Proud to be part of the #VWFamily pic.twitter.com/0TaZzkZaEv — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 30, 2020

While the post drew plenty of likes, it also elicited harsh criticism in the comments. Fans called it “in poor taste” and “tone deaf” given the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the country.

Three hours after the initial post, Lloyd took to Twitter again to say she won’t be apologizing for posting her excitement over a new car.

It is sad that I have to explain myself but I am choosing to be thankful. Thankful for my health. For time with my husband. I am choosing to put a smile on my face despite what is going on. It has given me a new appreciation for life. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 30, 2020

So yes, I am thankful that after a month the car arrived and appreciative of it. End. Of. Story. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 30, 2020

Lloyd said while she is saddened at what’s happening in the world, she is also finding reasons to be thankful. Practicing gratitude is good for self-care, reducing stress, getting more restful sleep and overall staying healthy during a scary time.

Lloyd has been sharing tips on her social media feeds for her fans to stay healthy. Last week she shared videos on how to train during a quarantine and has been supportive of cancellations, such as the Tokyo Olympics. That’s a decision that could have a monumental impact on her career.

Along with her United States women’s national team cohorts, she urged everyone to stay home as part of Nike’s “Play inside, play for the world” campaign.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MARCH 11: Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States is all smiles after the SheBelieves Cup match victory over Japan at Toyota Stadium on March 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. The United States topped Japan, 3-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

