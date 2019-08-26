Carli Lloyd on being an NFL kicker: 'I could do it and do it well'

Ever since Carli Lloyd tweeted out a video of her nailing a 55-yard field goal, talk of her joining an NFL team has been picking up steam.

Lloyd said she's gotten some "inquiries" and Hall of Fame talent evaluator Gil Brandt said the Bears should be one of the teams offering her a tryout.

But would she do it? Does she think she could do it?

You betcha.

"I know that I could actually probably do it," Lloyd told NBC Sports' Peter King. "Put on the helmet, strap on the pads, go for it. The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well."

Lloyd said kicking long balls in soccer carries over to football and the technique is the same, while citing her accuracy.

"I could kick field goals all day long. I absolutely love it."

It would be a transcendent moment in the world of sports to see a woman play in the NFL and that's not lost on Lloyd, who is currently fighting for equal pay for the Women's National team alongside her teammates.

"There is no reason why a woman could not do this," Lloyd said.

The pressure, the spotlight and the size of NFL players, none of it scares Lloyd.

"I actually invite the pressure," Lloyd said. "I love the pressure. When I have to nail something-shooting hoops, ax-throwing, kicking a field goal-that is the moment I live for and want. It comes down to the mind, training the mind.

"It's worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you're afraid. What's the worst that can happen? I don't make the team? Let's just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot."

