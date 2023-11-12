Carla Ward: Aston Villa's ‘barmy army’ have kept me in a job

Aston Villa won their first game of the season to ease pressure off manager Carla Ward - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

Carla Ward thanked Aston Villa’s supporters for keeping her in a job after her side picked up a crucial first win of the season at Bristol City.

Ward’s side, who finished fifth in the Women’s Super League last term but lost all of their first five league fixtures this season, arrived at Ashton Gate under huge pressure but, inside the first minute, the travelling fans were voicing their support for the manager, singing “Carla Ward’s barmy army”.

A tight match of few chances followed but a patient Villa eventually found a way through thanks to the impact of substitute Ebony Salmon, against her old club. The England forward forced the breakthrough when her effort from a tight angle was deflected into the net for an unfortunate own goal off Megan Connolly, before Salmon got on the scoresheet herself in the 86th minute to seal the win as she fired in low.

The sense of relief for Ward, who has been in charge at Villa for two-and-a-half-years, was clear to see, and she said Villa fans had sent video messages into the club that were shown to the squad before the game for inspiration.

“They’ve probably kept me in a job, with how much they’ve peppered his [Villa women’s media manager] social media. That’s the reality, isn’t it?” Ward said.

“We’re probably a victim of our own success last year, but they’ve stuck with us. They sent a video over to the club of all the supporters’ messages, which the group watched this morning, and it shows they’re with us.

“If you said to me, ‘If you lose the first five games, do you think the fans are going to have your back?’, I probably would have said ‘no’. They probably would have come hunting for me and hunting for blood, but they’ve stuck with us, which has been unbelievable. That’s a credit to them. So it’s ‘thank you’ to them. They’re sensational.”

Certainly some questions had started to be asked about Ward’s future externally, with her side bottom of the table, but it is also true that this was Villa’s first game of this WSL season, which was not against a side currently in the top six. That is a very tricky start to the campaign. Narrow defeats by Manchester United and Arsenal, plus a 2-0 loss at Liverpool and high-scoring losses to Tottenham and Chelsea, will have hit morale, but away at newly-promoted Bristol City, they dug in.

Carla Ward's side finished fifth in the league last season but came into Sunday's fixture as the only WSL side yet to pick up a point this campaign - PA/John Walton

Ward, whose team were also 5-0 winners away at Championship side Sheffield United, her former club, in the League Cup on Wednesday night, admitted it had been a difficult time following last weekend’s 6-0 hammering by Chelsea.

She added: “It’s been tough. I’m softer than I sometimes come across. Things hurt, especially when you put so much into it. But the girls have dug in. We’ve had honest conversations about what we want in November and they’ve been absolutely brilliant.”

Ward also backed their “stubborn” opponents Bristol City to compete well in the WSL this term, and it is true that the home side have exceeded many pundits’ pre-season expectations so far.

Understood to be operating on comfortably the lowest budget in the top flight, as the only WSL side not affiliated to a men’s Premier League outfit, Bristol City look well-drilled, organised off the ball and resilient, despite lacking a little bit of a cutting edge on Sunday.

They gave themselves real hope of staying up with their victory away at West Ham seven days earlier, and the poor form of the East London side and of Everton could set up a closer-than-expected relegation battle this term.

“Progress-wise, I’m pleased with how we look at the shift from our first game to now,” Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith said. “We’re quite secure in our shape and harder to beat. This week we’ve just taken a bit of a knock, we didn’t look as fresh. I felt like the game had a really slow tempo and we didn’t go and change it.”

Manchester City suffer surprise second straight defeat

Manchester City’s Women’s Super League title chances suffered a major dent as they were stunned by a surprise 1-0 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

South Korea forward Lee Geum-min’s close-range effort with nine minutes remaining gave the Sussex club a reward for their dogged defensive efforts and inflicted a second consecutive defeat on Gareth Taylor’s side, following their late 2-1 loss at Arsenal seven days earlier.

Lee Geum-min secured a shock win for Brighton - Getty Images/Ed Skyes

Hosts Manchester City had dominated the game, having 35 shots at goal to Brighton’s six and 13 efforts on targets to Brighton’s three, but were unable to beat an in-form Sophie Baggaley in Brighton’s goal.

No side has ever lost more than two league games in a WSL season and still gone on to lift the title, so having now lost twice already this term, history suggests Manchester City may need to produce a near-flawless run until the end of the campaign if they are to end Chelsea’s run of four straight league titles.

They are now six points adrift of Chelsea, who enjoyed a 3-0 victory away to struggling Everton, thanks to goals from Canada’s Jessie Fleming, Australia’s Sam Kerr and England youth international Aggie Beever-Jones.

Moving up to second and still unbeaten this term are Manchester United, who eased to an emphatic 5-0 victory at home to West Ham United. That saw Marc Skinner’s side notch up 12 goals without conceding in the space of three days, following their 7-0 League Cup win over Everton on Thursday night. It sends them into next Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford in confident form, in contrast to their neighbours Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Tottenham and Liverpool, two of the WSL’s surprise packages in the early part of the season, shared a 1-1 draw as Celin Bizet’s fine individual goal for the hosts was cancelled out by her fellow Norway forward Sophie Roman Haug’s header. It was Haug’s first goal for Liverpool since her summer switch from Roma.

