Carla Suarez Navarro: 'Chemotherapy was hard, but playing at Wimbledon one last time inspires me'

Oliver Brown
Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves against Zhang Shuai of China during Day 2 of the WTA Qatar Total Open 2020 at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 24, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.&#xa0; - GETTY IMAGES
Carla Suarez Navarro trusts that Friday will herald the end of an eight-month horror. It was on August 28 last year that this ebullient Spaniard, seven times a Grand Slam quarter-finalist but stricken by a strange nausea that she mistook initially as Covid-19, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 31. After eight bouts of chemotherapy, and painful struggles with hair loss assuaged by her love of chess and of painting mandalas – a geometric artform often used as therapy – she heads back into a Barcelona hospital on Friday morning for what her doctors are confident will be her final radiotherapy session. But she is adamant that her path to recovery does not end here.

Confounding even the most optimistic medical prognoses, Suarez Navarro discloses that she hopes not only to compete at her 12th and final Wimbledon this summer, but to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. It represents quite the rebound for an athlete who, amid the harshness of Spanish lockdowns, has been fighting her own battle with cancer. The emotional toll, clearly, weighs heavily. In tennis, her feelings have seldom been difficult to read: at last year’s Australian Open, soon after confirming her intention to retire, the former world No 6 burst into tears on court and had to be consoled by her interviewer.

But through her subsequent ordeal, she has drawn on reserves of resilience she barely knew she possessed. “The symptoms started last July, while I was still playing,” she explains. She had been gagging, listless, a condition that seemed to grow worse whenever she was in extreme heat. “The doctors tried so many tests: PCRs for coronavirus, stomach biopsies, positron emission topography, bone marrow examinations, until they came to a lymphoma diagnosis.” Beyond the shock, her reaction was oddly placid. She resolved not to scour the internet for worse-case scenarios but to concentrate solely on how she could recover.

“I sincerely believe that being a professional tennis player helped me hugely during treatment, to improve myself, to make an effort, to continue in the fight and not give up,” she explains. “It allowed me to be patient, convinced that everything would pass and that finally the result would be worth it. Finding the good side to tough situations is something I have learned.”

Suarez Navarro has had a torrent of locker-room support since announcing her rare form of blood cancer last autumn. Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion, dedicated victory to her at the US Open. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both sent messages, as did Barcelona. She has become a popular player not just by virtue of her single-handed backhand, an endangered shot in the women’s game, or her on-court pluck, following in the great Spanish tradition of Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, but her perceived selflessness. Early in the pandemic, she worked at a food bank in Gran Canaria, near her parents’ home. But no sooner had she witnessed others’ hardships than she faced a struggle that would require putting herself first.

“I only really had a hard time with two chemotherapy sessions,” she reflects. “There were stomach aches, fatigue, a lot of nausea, but I never stopped playing sports. I lost my hair, but it is growing back. I play plenty of chess, I work on my mandalas, I go to the gym for strength services, I swim in the pool, and I still practise tennis two or three days a week.” Her mother Lali, an ex-gymnast, has been at her side in Barcelona throughout her convalescence. “My family helped me to disconnect, to laugh and have fun – even if it was just drinking coffee.”

Long before she discovered she had cancer, Suarez Navarro knew she wanted to leave tennis behind. She has been a fixture on tour for 13 years, ever since reaching the last eight at Roland Garros with a famous victory over Venus Williams. But her recent turmoil has reinforced a determination to depart on her own terms. “I wanted to spend more time with my family, my friends, my partner,” she says. “I was lacking motivation and enthusiasm when it came to travelling, training, competing. I have had a long enough career and I want to do more things in life, one of them trying to be a mother. That requires at least a year off the courts, and I have a clear idea of not playing again after motherhood. Tennis has been part of my life since I was 12 years old. This year, I turn 33. I have dedicated a lot of time to this sport. So, after all that I have gone through, I’m motivated to finish exactly as I want to.”

Carla Suarez Navarro during her treatment.
Carla Suarez Navarro during her treatment.

The curtain could fall at the rescheduled Tokyo Games, where she has a chance of representing Spain in doubles, alongside Muguruza. More likely is that she will bid goodbye a month later in New York, where she vanquished Maria Sharapova just three years ago. Either way, she will retire with her outlook on life transformed. “In my opinion, I already valued the truly important things, but this has changed the way I live, encouraging me to go from day to day and not to make so many plans for the future.”

She decided to go public with her cancer diagnosis as she did not want her absence from major tournaments to stir any other theories for her absence. As her recovery continues, she can take comfort that her road has been travelled in tennis before: Vicky Duval, a former US junior champion, found out she had Hodgkin lymphoma in 2014 but has gone to resume a full-time playing career.

Suarez Navarro’s only concern, for now, is to prepare for a once-improbable return to Wimbledon, where her last match was against Serena Williams in 2019. No matter how she performs, merely competing there cancer-free will be reward enough after a shattering year. “The thought of playing there one last time inspires me, having suffered such an illness,” she says. “I am looking forward to that moment.”

