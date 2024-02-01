Carl Scott, Jr. named new Glencliff football coach

Glencliff football has hired another head coach it hopes can stabilize the program.

This time it's one of the school’s own.

Former Glencliff star Carl Scott, Jr. was hired as the new Colts head coach, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Thursday. Scott helped lead Glencliff to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in 1999, the school’s deepest postseason football run. He also won the Class 5A Mr. Football award that year.

Since then, the Colts have reached the TSSAA football playoffs just twice and fallen on hard times. Previous head coach Phillip Stevenson helped Glencliff break a 37-game losing streak this past season, but he resigned on Nov. 10. Glencliff finished 2-8.

Scott will transition to being a coach and teacher after coordinating Glencliff’s STARS student-assistance program.

More: How Glencliff football went from shutting down - for a day - to first win in five years

“Once a Colt, always a Colt,” Scott stated in a release. “Playing sports at Glencliff had a positive impact on me. Having the opportunity to return to my alma mater to coach and offer that same positive experience that I received is a great feeling. I also plan to implement an overall positive team culture, including team building, character development and strong leadership.”

Scott played college football at Tulsa and played professionally in the Arena Football league. He’s been an assistant football coach at Donelson Christian Academy and Glencliff before.

Carl Scott Jr. was named Glencliff's new football coach Thursday.

In 2019, Glencliff’s program shut down for one day due to lack of numbers after players left. However, the team was revived after several players who left opted to come back to finish the season. The roster size had gotten down to 17 players for a program competing in Class 5A.

The hope is that Scott will restore some of the program’s past success. He played for late Glencliff coaching legend Jim Wilson, who helped engineer the 1999 run to the state championship game. The Colts lost 31-27 to Sevier County.

DB C.J. Scott, Glenclliff High: Here, Scott (12), on offense, attempts to get through the gap after catching a pass against the defense of Hunters Lane High Oct. 31, 1997.

Wilson’s son, Clint, is now Glencliff’s principal.

“(Glencliff) is proud to announce the homecoming of CJ,” Clint Wilson said. “He returns to his alma mater not just as a head coach, but as the embodiment of his roots reaching deep into the very soil where his journey began.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Carl Scott, Jr. named Glencliff football head caoch