Carl Nassib returns to Raiders practice on Thursday

According to multiple reporters, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib — the NFL’s first active openly gay player — has returned to practice after requesting a personal day on Wednesday in the wake of head coach Jon Gruden’s departure from the franchise.

Gruden made homophobic comments and used homophobic slurs in the emails that led to his resignation on Monday night.

General Manager Mike Mayock said during his press conference that “of course” the team supported Nassib and his request to take a personal day.

Later on Wednesday, tight end Darren Waller told reporters he “100 percent” supported Nassib taking a personal day.

“He’s pretty much a lone wolf when it comes to that,” Waller said. “Nobody should be able to tell him how to feel. Nobody should be able to tell him how to grieve. He deserves to take time for himself because that’s a lot to process.”

Nassib came out as gay in June. Playing 31 percent of Las Vegas’ defensive snaps, Nassib has recorded 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in 2021.

