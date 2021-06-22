Who is Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player?

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced in an Instagram video that he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

What else do we know about him?

Carl Paul Nassib

(pronounced NASS-ib)

Age: 28

Height: 6 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 270 pounds

Hometown: West Chester, Pennsylvania

Years in the NFL: 5

Football career: After never starting a game in high school, Nassib joined the football team at Penn State as a walk-on. It took him until he was a fifth-year senior to become a starter, but once he did in 2015, he led the NCAA in sacks with 15.5 and forced fumbles with six.

He was named 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American.

Nassib was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played for two seasons with the Browns before being waived right before the season opener in 2018. However, he had a memorable moment during training camp when the Browns were the featured team on HBO's reality series, "Hard Knocks," as he offered financial advice to his teammates.

The money quote (so to speak): “Who knows what compound interest is? This is real [expletive]. Financial advisors are everywhere. They’ll [expletive] take your money and they’ll take 1 percent of everything you got, and you’ll be like ‘Oh it’s one percent it doesn’t [expletive] matter. It matters. It matters a [expletive] lot. Because if you learn this [expletive] yourself, you can make a billion [expletive] dollars.”

After being waived, Nassib was acquired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played for them for two seasons, 2018 and 2019.

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

Last year, the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $25 million contract. In addition to playing in 14 games and starting five, he recorded his first NFL interception, picking off Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock in Week 10 and returning it 23 yards.

The interception is great and all, but how about the stiff arm from Carl Nassib on this return? pic.twitter.com/8pJENWVs76 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 16, 2020

Over his five seasons in the NFL, Nassib has played in 73 games, registering 143 tackles and 20.5 sacks.

Story continues

Fun fact: His older brother, Ryan Nassib, was a backup quarterback for the New York Giants in 2014 and 2015.

Fun fact II: He believes aliens are real, as he noted in Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks."

"The Canadian Prime Minister of Defence, who is equivalent to our Secretary of Defense, it's just a different name, came out publicly and said that the United States is in contact with three different alien species."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carl Nassib: Who is the first active NFL player to come out as gay?