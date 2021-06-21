Carl Nassib draws support on social media after coming out as gay

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates after a win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 8, 2020. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib prompted an outpouring of support on social media upon announcing he is gay Monday afternoon. Nassib became the first active NFL player to make such an announcement, doing so in an Instagram video in which he also said he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization that offers crisis intervention for LGBTQ youth.

Supportive messages ranged from high-profile LGBTQ figures in sports, such as Billie Jean King and Warriors executive Rick Welts to star running back Saquon Barkley to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the only openly gay governor in the country.

"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season."

Here are some of the messages wishing Nassib well and showing support.

Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

The ability to live an authentic life is so important.



Sending love and support to Carl Nassib of the @Raiders, who has bravely made history as the 1st active NFL player to come out. He has also donated $100K to @TrevorProject.



Representation and visibility matter! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/E6hSOeIioW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2021

While it doesn’t make me any more of a @Raiders fan (go @Broncos!) today I’m proud that Carl Nassib became the first active @NFL player to come out as gay, sending a powerful message that sports are for everyone 🏈 🏳️‍🌈 — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2021

Congratulations to the Raiders’ Carl Nassib for becoming the NFL’s first active player to announce he is gay. You are going to help a lot of kids realize they can be successful for who they are, not in spite of who they are.https://t.co/OLnbD4RjRN — Rick Welts (@RickWelts) June 21, 2021

In 2013 I asked an NFL coordinator, on background, if he thought the league would ever accept an openly gay player. He said no, “because nobody wants to shower with a fa——.”



Here’s to Carl Nassib’s courage, and that coach being out of a job. https://t.co/4KxbaM2nd0 — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) June 21, 2021

So impressed by Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib - as he stated, there will hopefully be a day when just saying out loud who you truly are will not require a special Instagram post. Until then, the example Carl is setting, both today & every day forward, has immense value, and honor. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 21, 2021

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. ❤️ https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

Proud of Carl Nassib for courageously living his truth. Representation matters and this historic moment will help so many LGBTQ+ youth. Thank you, Carl, for your incredible leadership.https://t.co/RXkYhUPKyT — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 21, 2021

This is enormous. Carl Nassib came out today, becoming the first openly-gay active NFL player.



Michael Sam was the first openly-gay player drafted in 2014 but was released during the pre-season.



12 NFL players have come out after leaving the NFL. https://t.co/dbXRRqEIxj — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 22, 2021

I was once *certain* that death was preferred alternative to coming out of closet: grateful to folks at @TrevorProject et al. who have made it a priority to reduce very elevated suicide risk among LGBTQ youth. Glad to see #carlnassib making this his priority too! https://t.co/ceiTajAW0B — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 21, 2021

major. no gay guide needed! thank you Carl Nassib for leading with courage & compassion, & for supporting the life-saving, identity-affirming work of @TrevorProject. https://t.co/YMfgKRa3lC — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) June 22, 2021

WAY TO GO, CARL NASSIB!🏳️‍🌈



If you don’t follow sports you may not realize how big this is for the NFL. There will no doubt be a lot acceptance & excitement, but there’s also gonna be a lot of “As a Christian...” & some “not that there’s anything wrong w/ that” & worse. https://t.co/Sj5l8enHnl — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) June 22, 2021

