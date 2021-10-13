Brett Favre should be ashamed of himself for still owing the state of Mississippi over $800K
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
This is money was supposed to go to families in need. Not to a Hall of Fame QB.
This is money was supposed to go to families in need. Not to a Hall of Fame QB.
Before the Bengals played the Packers in Week Five, tight end C.J. Uzomah said that beating Green Bay would “put the league on notice that we’re here.” The Bengals weren’t able to get that win, but they showed a lot of fight in the 25-22 overtime loss. They rallied to tie the game late in [more]
The Colts are 1-4 and will be without either their first-round pick or their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft because of the Carson Wentz trade, but owner Jim Irsay insists his team’s future is bright. Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts will sin the Super Bowl and hoist the Lombardi Trophy at [more]
Raiders offensive line graded among worst in the NFL
Even though he's out for the foreseeable future, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will mentally prepare for gameday as if he's playing.
Things started slowly, but each position group brought something to the table against the division rivals. Here's who played how much and how well. | From @Zeke_Barrera
In a strange incident on Sunday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott briefly appeared to injure his back when he landed awkwardly on a pylon on the sideline that had a camera in it for use on the FOX broadcast. Elliott stayed in the game and looked fine, but the Cowboys are not happy about it. [more]
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said technology has changed from “daylight and dark” over the last 30 years, resulting in increased accountability of communications.
Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 10/12/2021
Everyone in Dodger Stadium on Monday night thought Gavin Lux had tied the game in the ninth, including the man who caught the final out.
An opening salvo on opening night.
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Broncos and the team’s plans at receiver were a topic of conversation at head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday. Tomlin said that his “heart aches” for Smith-Schuster, who is playing on a [more]
A federal court filing four months ago revealed new e-mail correspondence of former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen that extended beyond Jon Gruden.
The Ravens and Colts played a thriller on Monday night.
With a trip across the pond coming for the Jags, they are currently down as 3.5-point underdogs against the Dolphins.
The Florida man who recently scooped up an alligator in his neighborhood with a garbage bin? This courageous fellow is evidently a multitasker.
A fight over a football game turned deadly in Alabama on Saturday when a man was shot and killed outside of a watch party.
Since Friday, it’s been presumed by many that the NFL specifically and deliberately released the emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. The league had not pushed back on that theory until today. In response to an email regarding a separate issue relating to the Washington emails, NFL [more]
The Jaguars placed center Brandon Linder on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Linder is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain. He had played every down for the Jaguars this season until his injury in the fourth quarter Sunday. The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to [more]
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why she thinks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is banning federal vaccine mandates, to which she replied that he is putting politics over the health of the people he is governing.
One student recorded a video, which she said shows classmates kneeling down and making comments when a DJ played a Spanish-language song.