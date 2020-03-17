Carl Nassib agrees to join Raiders, bringing depth rushing off the edge

The Raiders love Maxx Crosby's work off one edge and believe Clelin Ferrell will get better off the other. There was no doubt, however, that the Silver and Black need a deeper rotation.

Enter Carl Nassib, a big and agile edge rusher who will compete for snaps this preseason. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound former Tampa Bay Buccaneer agreed to terms with the Raiders on Tuesday, a league source said Tuesday. The Bay Area News Group was first to break the news.

Nassib has 12.5 sacks split almost evenly over his last two seasons. He had 36 total pressures in 2019 over 389 snaps in pass defense. He is also capable of working as a stand-up rusher if asked.

Analytics site Pro Football Focus grades him as a solid edge setter and run defender, a vital component for any end playing in Paul Guenther's scheme.

The Raiders should probably add another rotational pass rusher to the group, with Josh Mauro a free agent and Arden Key return off injury following two underwhelming seasons when healthy. It would make sense to grab one in the draft and develop him with a young and promising defensive line.

