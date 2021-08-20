Carl Lawson says he’s keeping his chin up, will always come back better

Jets defensive lineman Carl Lawson suffered perhaps the most disappointing training camp injury of any player in the league this year, with a torn Achilles ending his season just months after he signed with the intention of being a cornerstone of the Jets’ defense for years to come.

But Lawson said just hours after the injury was confirmed that nothing gets him down, and this won’t either.

“For those who truly know me know that this is like a flesh wound to me,” Lawson wrote on Instagram. “Gods with me, I control what I can control so I’m always back better. Loved ones, friends and fans please keep your chins up so I can raise mines higher.”

After four seasons with the Bengals, Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March. Now he’ll miss the 2021 season and begin the recovery process to try to get on the field for the Jets in 2022.

