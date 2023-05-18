Jets defensive end Carl Lawson has reworked his deal with the team for the 2023 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Lawson has agreed to cut his salary from a non-guaranteed $15 million for the coming season to a base value of $9 million. In exchange for that cut, the Jets have guaranteed $8 million of Lawson’s salary and there will be another $3 million available in incentives.

The Jets now have $12.7 million more in cap space for this season. That will likely come in handy as they work toward restructuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ contract as well.

Lawson signed a three-year deal with the Jets in 2021, but missed that season with a torn Achilles he suffered during the preseason. He returned to action last year and recorded 33 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while appearing in every game.

Carl Lawson to remain with Jets on reworked contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk