Carl Lawson on facing the Bengals: No different, all games are important

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was set to face the Bengals last season, but a torn Achilles in the summer meant that he didn’t have an opportunity to face his former team or anyone else.

Lawson is now healthy and that means he’ll finally get his chance to play against the team that made him a fourth-round pick in 2017. Lawson said he isn’t placing any special significance on this weekend’s game, however.

“Honestly, it’s no different,” Lawson said, via the team’s website. “It’s not another game, all games are important. But no different for me.”

If anything makes the game jump out for Lawson, it might be that the Bengals have allowed 13 sacks in the first two weeks of the season. Lawson said he doesn’t “really buy into” the idea that the Jets will have an easy time adding to that total, so they’ll have to keep their competition level high as they try to make it two straight wins over AFC North opponents.

