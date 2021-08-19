Carl Lawson has been the subject of much praise at Jets training camp, so there are a lot of people in the organization holding their breath on Thursday about his condition.

According to reports from the Jets’ joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay, Lawson has been carted off the field. Lawson suffered an apparent left leg injury and there are no further details about the edge rusher’s status at the moment.

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets as a free agent this offseason and dispatches from Jets camp have been filled with notes of his pass rushing success in the team’s practice sessions.

The Jets will be hoping that he’ll be back in those sessions soon because their defense will be down a potent weapon if Lawson is out for an extended period of time.

Carl Lawson carted off at Jets-Packers joint practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk