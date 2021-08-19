Carl Lawson carted off field at Jets-Packers joint practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coby Green
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jets Carlo Lawson practice no helmet
Jets Carlo Lawson practice no helmet

Carl Lawson was carted off the field at the Jets-Packers joint practice on Thursday morning with an injury, according to multiple reports.

The defensive end signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets during the offseason and had been one of the best players at camp this summer up to this point.

More to come...

Recommended Stories