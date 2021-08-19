Carl Lawson carted off field at Jets-Packers joint practice
Carl Lawson was carted off the field at the Jets-Packers joint practice on Thursday morning with an injury, according to multiple reports.
The defensive end signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets during the offseason and had been one of the best players at camp this summer up to this point.
