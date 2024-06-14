Carl Junction outdoor basketball courts get facelift thanks to Arvest Foundation

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A generous donation will help improve a public basketball court in Carl Junction.

Members of the Arvest Foundation presented a grant totaling over $10,500 to city officials earlier Friday. The money will be used to resurface and repaint the outdoor basketball court at the Carl Junction Community Center.

“It’ll be a coating that goes on top of the concrete — and as it is right now — it’s kinda slick, so it’s a little bit dangerous for them. So, this will have an anti-slip properties within the coating and we’ll get it all painted up nice,” said Steve Lawver, Carl Junction City Administrator.

“This is an asset to the city of Carl Junction. It is something that gets used often — so it made a lot of sense for us to partner and be involved with this project,” said Jacob Fauvergue, Arvest Bank Vice President/Commercial Lender.

Lawver said the grant will cover the cost of the entire project. Work is already underway, but no completion date has been given.

