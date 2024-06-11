New Carl Junction foot golf course complete

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — If you love a good round of golf, there’s a new way to enjoy 18 holes.

The City of Carl Junction has added foot golf as a new option at Lakeside Park. Like the more traditional version, there are 18 holes of varying lengths.

But athletes use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball – meaning the holes themselves are quite a bit bigger. City leaders hope to see a wide range of fans take advantage of the addition.

“We also have a large group of kids you know in the soccer program. I think it’s probably a good thing for them too. A little off season practice they can do,” said Steve Lawver, CJ City Admin.

All the foot golf equipment is now in place in Lakeside Park and city workers are expected to complete the project with new signage in the next few weeks.

