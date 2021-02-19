Carl Junction has five top-6 seeds in state swimming

Feb. 19—After winning the Central Ozark Conference championship two straight years, Carl Junction looks to make some noise this weekend at the MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Carthage will swim in the Class 2 meet today, and the Bulldogs, Webb City, Nevada, Monett and Lamar are in the Class 1 meet on Saturday.

Like the boys championships last fall, the meets have been reduced from two days to one, and there are 24 entries in each event — eight fewer than previous years. There are no preliminary races, just timed finals, starting at 3:30 both days.

CLASS 1

Carl Junction qualified eight girls for state, and there are five top-6 seeds among them.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the 200 medley relay, and they are second behind Parkway West in the 200 freestyle relay.

In individual events, the Bulldogs' Chloe Miller is seeded fourth in the 50 freestyle, Emma Lacey is fifth in the 100 breaststroke and Skyler Sundy is sixth in the 100 backstroke.

Carl Junction's state delegation also has Madeleine Garoutte, Sophia Hensley, Alanza Montez, Carsyn Smith and Abigail Wilson.

Webb City has seven qualifiers — Ella Holt, Olivia Honey, Avery Mitchell, Hally Philpot, Skylar Powell, Makenzie Storm and Sophia Whitesell.

Whitesell has the Cardinals' top seed, a 14th in the 200 individual medley.

From the Big 8 Conference, Lamar's Meghan Watson is ranked 10th in the 100 butterfly and 11th in the 100 backstroke, and Monett's 400 freestyle relay team is seeded 16th.

Other Big 8 qualifiers are Lamar's Kaitlyn Davis, Nevada's Laura Kimmell and Monett's Abby Apostol, Faith Drewianka, Ava Fritts, Emma Hunter, Gwen Lesue, Claire Nation and Ashton Prine.

CLASS 2

Madison Riley is ranked 11th in the 100 butterfly for Carthage's best seed.

She will be joined by five teammates — Hope Fultz, Nadya Housh, Ava Lacey, Aubree Santillan and Cassidy Smith.