Carl Junction escapes in double overtime for 3rd straight win

Dec. 13—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs' boys basketball team hosted Seneca on Tuesday night seeking a third win in a row.

It took two bonus periods, but that's exactly what the Bulldogs got in a 73-68 final.

The first overtime period saw both teams tally just 3 points. But with an 11-point showing in overtime no. 2, Carl Junction was able to earn a third straight victory to improve to 4-2.

The Bulldogs fell behind 19-10 after one quarter of play, but cut into the shortage a bit to trail just 34-29 at the half. CJ limited Seneca to just 25 second-half points to be able to draw even at 59 after four quarters.

Carl Junction was led by Cooper Vediz with 22 points. Vediz used three 3-pointers to help him to that total. Others in double figures were Deacon Endicott (13), Brody Pant (13), Quin Kennedy (11), and Wyatt McAfee (10).

Morgan Vaughn, recently named all-stater in Class 3 football, led the Indians with 17 points. Zane Grotjohn added 15 and Gavyn Hoover 12. Hoover was also named to an all-state team in football.

After CJ's win over Pittsburg (Kan.) High School last week, head coach Justin Pock had this to say:

"I'm really proud of our guys. They showed a lot of heart and grit and they showed that when they play hard and together that they can be a really good basketball team."

That win was over a team featuring Mason English who registered 35 points in a win over Joplin earlier this year.

Carl Junction plays in the Mustang Classic at McDonald County High School beginning on Thursday.