Carl Junction drops a tough home COC matchup to Republic 3-1

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs soccer team dropped a heartbreaker overtime loss to Webb City on Tuesday. But, the Lady Bulldogs looked to get back in the win column at home against Republic for a big COC matchup Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs fought hard but fell to the Lady Tigers 3-1. Carl Junction’s record now drops to 11-4 on the season.

An early goal in the first half from Sara Buchele put the Lady Bulldogs on the board first. However, the Republic Tigers responded to score two goals before halftime and took the lead. Then, the Lady Tigers added one more run for cushion in the second half to pick up a big road win.

Carl Junction is supposed to participate in the Laker Shootout in Camdenton, Missouri from April 26th to 27th. Unfortunately, due to bad and inclement weather, it has been cancelled. So, The Lady Bulldogs will be back at home to host Ozark on April 30th at 6:45 p.m.

