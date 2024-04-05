Carl Junction Baseball Opens Conference Play with Win Over Joplin

CARL JUNCTION, MO – Carl Junction baseball opened up conference play on Thursday evening with a win over Joplin.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the third, courtesy of a Brody Pant single that sent home Cody Hollingsworth. Deacon Endicott would further the big inning with a bloop into left center, which sent home Pant. Despite the 2-0 lead, Joplin’s Brecken Green got out of the jam in forcing a 4-6-3 double play, but a Carl Junction run did cross the plate.

The Eagles would respond with two runs of their own, but the Bulldogs offense proved to be too much, as Carl Junction would take the win 6-2.

Up next, Carl Junction will participate in the Adam Laroche baseball tournament on Friday, April 5th at 12 p.m. Joplin will travel to Logan-Rogersville on Saturday, April 6th at 9 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.