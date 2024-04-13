Carl Junction Baseball Dominates Parkview in 3 Inning 15-0 Win

JOPLIN, MO – Carl Junction baseball dominated Parkview in a three-inning 15-0 win on Friday afternoon.

In the bottom half of the first, Wyatt McAfee would break the scoreless tie with a 2-RBI base hit. In the second inning, Brody Pant would contribute with a rare inside-the-park home run, to push the score to 5-0. Complimented by great defense at second base with Cody Hollingsworth, the Bulldogs would score 15 runs in three innings, and defeat Parkview by run-rule 15-0.

Up next, Carl Junction will travel to Arkansas to face Heritage on Saturday, April 13th at 12 p.m.

