Carl Junction baseball bounces back with Saturday sweep

Mar. 28—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — After a tough loss against Hollister on Friday, the Carl Junction baseball team bounced back in a big way on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (5-1) swept a doubleheader, beating McDonald County 5-3 in game one and broke out the broom sticks with a 15-0 triumph over Springfield Central in the finale.

In game two, Carl Junction exploded for eight first-inning and followed that up with seven runs over the next two frames to pull off the run-rule.

Seven different Bulldog hitters finished with at least a hit, with two tallying two or more hits in the game. Hunter Cantrell and Kyler Perry went a combined 4-for-4 with two RBI and four runs scored.

For the second time in as many games, Noah Southern hit an inside-the-park home run. It was a two-run shot, his third long ball of the season.

Cantrell faced the minimum over three innings for Carl Junction. He struck out two.

Game two saw the Mustangs lead 3-2 after two innings. But Cole Stewart knotted the score at 3 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Alex Baker, the game one starter, handed the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead with a go-ahead, two-run blast to left field in the fifth. Baker went six innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

He struck out eight batters and was the winning pitcher. Perry retired the side in order in the seventh to notch the save.

Carl Junction travels to play at Aurora at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.