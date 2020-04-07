Carl Edwards Hall of Fame Nominee Bio

CARL EDWARDS

Born: August 15, 1979

Hometown: Columbia, Missouri

Championships (1)

Xfinity — 2007

Cup Series Stats

Competed: 2004-2016

Starts: 445 Wins: 28 Poles:2

Years on Ballot: 1

“If you‘re looking for a driver, you‘re looking for me.”

Working as a substitute teacher while chasing his racing career, Edwards would hand out business cards with that phrase. His persistent efforts led him to Roush Fenway Racing and ultimately a NASCAR national series career that featured 72 victories — each usually capped by a celebratory backflip.

Edwards’ quick Truck Series success earned him full-time rides in both the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2005. He won his first races in each series during an early season weekend sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway and never looked back.

Edwards finished in the top two in the Xfinity Series standings five straight years, including his 2007 championship, and amassed 38 wins over seven full seasons.

Over 13 years in the Cup Series, he won 28 races, including the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500, both in 2015. He was the championship runner-up twice, including the closest finish in NASCAR history, losing by tiebreaker in 2011.

The fan favorite retired as one of NASCAR’s top competitors of the 21st century.