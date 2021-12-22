Carl Edwards: Brad Keselowski right match to partner with Jack Roush

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards, who spent the bulk of his career driving for Jack Roush, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that he was eager to see Brad Keselowski leave his imprint on the new RFK Racing operation.

The 42-year-old retired fan favorite spent 12 full-time seasons in the premier series, collecting 28 wins and six top-five finishes in the final season standings. Twenty-three of the victories came with owner Roush and Roush Fenway Racing. With the organization rebranded to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Edwards’ 2014 win at Sonoma Raceway goes down as the final non-superspeedway win under the previous banner.

As Keselowski takes over with a minority ownership stake and driver of the No. 6 Ford, Edwards is excited to witness the new chapter.

“I think (Brad) is one of the toughest competitors in this sport,” Edwards emphasized. “I think he’s got a focus and he’s got a competitive drive and a persistence. I’ve never seen anybody with more.

“I have a lot of respect for Brad. And when I heard that he was going to be a part of Roush Racing, to me, that’s exciting. I believe that he, combined with the Fenway group and Jack, that’s a match right there.”

Edwards, who retired following the 2016 season, also discussed his recent trip to Kentucky to help extend relief to victims after the recent deadly surge of tornadoes.

On Dec. 10, tornadoes touched down throughout the state, leaving thousands of victims with destruction of property, power outages and more, prompting nationwide-relief efforts. Edwards was one of the many who answered the call.

“There’s nothing too small that you can go do for people,” Edwards said. “We saw people in their worst moments. I had never seen anything like that, and it was the smallest things. The human spirit is amazing.”

Edwards linked up with Gideon Rescue Company, an organization he was introduced to on a prior relief effort in the Bahamas.

“When I met them, they told me what they do is deliver hope,” Edwards said. “And they showed it to me down there this week. All of us can do that. That experience made this holiday season different for me.”