Former Giants great Carl Banks warns Saquon Barkley: 'Don't be a principled fool'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

As Giants training camp is set to begin, Saquon Barkley continues to dominate the headlines as the running back mulls whether or not to sit out any games in response to failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

Former Giants great and radio announcer Carl Banks had some cautionary advice for the 26-year-old star.

“Don’t be a principled fool,” Banks said on his podcast, “Bleav in Giants” with co-host Bob Papa. “And I say that because, you could sit at home and nobody is paying the price. The games are going to start on time. Training camp won’t stop because you’re not there… Come in with your integrity and be enthusiastic.

"Be angry — you should be angry."

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley back in the spring but were unable to reach an agreement for a long-term deal by last week’s deadline.

Barkley will now have to play on the one-year tag, worth $10.1 million — if he signs it. His other option would be to sit out, which would cost him money, but send a message to the Giants about his value.

Banks argued that Barkley has more value by playing than leverage by sitting out.

“The only way that your value and your brand value stay high is to do the game that you love, that you’re great at,” Banks said. “The system is what has suppressed running back salaries. He’s not alone. … sitting out doesn’t send a message. It won’t change the system.”