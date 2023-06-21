Carl Banks: Giants finally have an infrastructure capable of success

Former New York Giants Ring of Honor linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion, Carl Banks, is more than just a football legend.

He is a successful entrepreneur and also serves as the game analyst on Giants radio broadcasts. He is well known to Giant fans of all generations.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Banks was asked how the modern-day versions of the Giants compare to the teams he played on in the 1980s and 90s.

“Well, I can tell you point blank, they lack talent. They’re getting better at that now. For years I don’t think they had the right coaching chemistry, and now they do,” Banks said. “I think they have a very good coaching staff, very smart management making good decisions. Now they just need to pick up great talent.

“I think the mentality is there. I think last season should be the beginning of their road to success. I had something similar to that in my rookie year with the Giants, where they had just come off a 3-12-1 season, and then we went to the playoffs for nine or 10 straight years and won two Super Bowls.

“I think that’s the type of infrastructure that they have in place now with (general manager) Joe Schoen and (head coach) Brian Daboll. Owners of teams can get frustrated, but you don’t have answers because you don’t coach. You’re part of the process, and you hope it turns out, but I think (the Giants’ ownership) sees that the biggest difference is in the coaches that they’ve had before and how the players have responded to those coaches.”

Banks had the fortune to play under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells and defensive coordinator Bill Belichick and alongside two Hall of Fame linebackers — Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson.

He spoke about the team having a full social calendar but never did it interfere with team business.

“Parcells really hated people being late for the plane, and he laid down a hammer. Everybody would pack their bags as soon as they got home for practice,” Banks said. “If we had a road trip, you’d pack your bag for the trip, put it in the trunk of your car. Wherever you are, you can just go straight to the stadium and not have to worry about going home, falling asleep, and then trying to rush back. If you’re out past midnight, don’t worry about going home, just sleep in the parking lot and have a ball boy knock on your window so you’re not late for a meeting.”

That behavior, of course, is less common these days — anywhere in sports. Social media and the 24-hour news cycle have forced public figures to mind their Ps and Qs, but the 80s were party time.

