Carl Albert's Trystan Haynes shows why he's a top recruit in blowout win over McGuinness

MIDWEST CITY — Trystan Haynes wasted no time in making his presence known against Bishop McGuinness.

Whether it was on the offensive side or even on defense, the Carl Albert junior kept making big plays early in Friday’s game.

And in large part because of that, Carl Albert never felt threatened and went on to roll to a dominant win against an opponent that often has classic battles with the Titans.

Class 5A top-ranked Carl Albert cruised to a 49-7 victory against McGuinness at Gary Rose Stadium. Haynes, a four-star receiver and defensive back prospect according to 247Sports, had five catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns and one interception — all in the first half.

More: How C4 owner Sean Cooper became one of the most prominent figures in Oklahoma HS football

Haynes caught a pass in the flat from junior OU commit Kevin Sperry before running into the end zone for a 40-yard score as the Titans took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and it was all Carl Albert from there.

The Titans (8-0, 4-0 District 5A-2) led 42-0 at halftime and simply steamrolled McGuinness (4-3, 2-2).

“Our team came out ready because this is a rivalry game,” Haynes said. “We know what kind of game we’re about to get into. We prepared good all week, so whenever we got to the game, we were ready.”

Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Haynes has developed into one the top recruits in the state.

Just this week, he received offers from Miami and Nebraska. He also has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas-San Antonio, Tulsa, UNLV and Utah.

Oklahoma State was the first to offer him, and that came in January.

“It’s been crazy,” Haynes said. “Beginning of last year, nobody knew me. And now, people are ready for me.”

Sperry is in his first season at Carl Albert since transferring from Rock Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

He appreciates having a weapon like Haynes.

“He’s balling out,” Sperry said. “He had a pick today and three touchdowns offensively, so we got to get him more in space, and he’s one of the fastest on the field almost every game, if not the fastest.”

More: 'I just think it's the preparation': Westmoore continues redemption tour in win over Enid

At the beginning of last year, Carl Albert coach Mike Dunn wasn’t sure about Haynes’ physicality, a common concern for younger players.

But Haynes has completely erased any doubts about whether he can be physical enough.

“He continues to get better and better and better,” Dunn said. “Doesn’t surprise us because we watch him do it in practice every single day. I’m really proud of him, too. Trystan, he’s come a long ways, and he continues just to show up and do his thing.”

Carl Albert, which will travel to play third-ranked Guthrie on Thursday, had several players shine against McGuinness, which was playing without star senior tailback JP Spanier.

Senior tailback and OU commit Xavier Robinson had 15 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown, while Sperry ran for 53 yards and a score on five carries while completing 10 of 17 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

The Titans even got a defensive touchdown as junior defensive back Deontra Dukes intercepted a pass by junior quarterback Damon Cochran II and returned it for a 77-yard touchdown.

“We’re not going to play another team that’s a non-playoff team for the rest of the season,” Dunn said. “Once we get here, our guys, they do a great job of just amping it up and turning it up a notch.

“Coming out tonight and getting the start we did and playing as hard as we did, I saw them doing it in practice this week, so I’m proud of our guys for that.”

Nick Sardis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Nick? He can be reached at nsardis@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @nicksardis. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Nick's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

More: ‘We took care of business in the first half’: Perkins unstoppable, routs Mount St. Mary

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Carl Albert rout Bishop McGuinness